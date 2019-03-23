Why Chris Sale Didn’t Prioritize Money In Negotiations With Red Sox

Let’s not kid ourselves: Chris Sale is getting paid, and rightfully so.

But, refreshingly, money wasn’t the most important thing for the left-handed ace when negotiating with the Boston Red Sox.

Saturday morning, the Red Sox formally announced a five-year, $145 million extension with Sale. The deal, which also includes an opt-out clause, a no-trade clause and a vesting option, could pay star pitcher $160 million over six years when all is said and done.

During a press conference at JetBlue Park, Sale talked about negotiations with the Red Sox.

“For me, the best possible deal wasn’t about money,” he said. “That is for some people, and I respect that. I actually would tell people to do that. Go to free agency … get everything you can. We have a very small window as athletes to maximize your opportunity.”

Ultimately, Sale, a Florida native, prioritized security and the ability to continue living life as he currently does.

In particular, the opportunity to continue attending spring training in Fort Myers, where he lives during the offseason, was a huge factor.

“For me, living at my house for two extra months, picking my son up from school — I’ve made it to all of his practices for little league,” Sale said. “He has 14 games, I’ve been able to see six of them. … I have two sons, got another baby coming. I wanna be around my family. I wanna be down here. This is where I live, this is where I went to school (Florida Gulf Coast University), this is where I’ve kind of established my life.

“For me, that’s the best possible feeling. Money? It is what it is.”

Thumbnail photo via Credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images