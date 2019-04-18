Blues Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5 Online

Can the Jets steal a game in … Winnipeg?

Through four games of the Jets’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, the home side has lost each game. And with Game 5 on tap for Thursday night at Bell MTS Place, one team is going to get pushed to the brink of elimination.

The Blues kicked off the series by taking a 2-0 lead, putting the Jets in a seemingly tough spot. But Winnipeg thundered back with by claiming a pair of its own — including an overtime victory in Game 4.

Here’s how to watch Blues-Jets Game 5:

Start Time: Thursday, April 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports Images