Brad Marchand Renames Bruins’ Fourth Line After Stellar Game 7 Performance

The Boston Bruins routed the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7, and they managed to do so despite getting just one combined point from the trio of Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron.

Boston’s fourth line led the charge in the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series finale against Toronto. Sean Kuraly and Joakim Norstrom both logged a goal and an assist, while Noel Acciari dished out a helper in the Bruins’ 5-1 win at TD Garden.

The fourth line received a well-deserved shoutout from the Bruins’ official Instagram on Wednesday morning, but Marchand noticed an error in the photo’s caption.





The unit certainly looked the part Tuesday night.

The B’s will need the same kind of energy from their 1A line Thursday night when they open their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images