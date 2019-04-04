Brad Stevens Explains Why Kyrie Irving Sat Out Final Minutes Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics hung on to fend off the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, and Kyrie Irving watched the closing minutes from the bench.

Terry Rozier entered the game in place of Irving with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter and Boston holding a 10-point lead. Dion Waiters responded nine seconds later with a 3-pointer to keep the Heat in striking distance, but Brad Stevens stood pat and kept Irving on the sidelines. Gordon Hayward ended up playing the role of closer for Boston, scoring seven points over the final 2:13 to lift the visitors to a 112-102.

Irving was in foul trouble at the time of his late-game substitution, but Stevens’ decision to take out (and keep out) the star point guard still was surprising nonetheless. After the game, the Celtics coach shed light on his tactical move.

To follow up on this, Stevens said he pulled Irving because he had five fouls. "If it would have gotten back to a 5-point game, a 4-point game, I would have called a time out, and we would have gone right back with him." — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) April 4, 2019

In hindsight, things worked out perfectly for the Celtics. Irving was afforded a little extra rest, and Hayward’s clutch efforts surely must have served as a confidence boost for the veteran forward who’s had an up-and-down season. Not to mention, the C’s weren’t forced to rely on Irving to nail down the coffin on a desperate Miami team that is fighting for a spot in the NBA playoffs.

And as noted above, Irving didn’t appear fazed by Stevens taking him out. The six-time All-Star had nothing but positive things to say about his coach after the game as well, noting their relationship has “grown tremendously” as the season has progressed.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images