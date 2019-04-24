Brad Stevens Reacts To Electric Atmosphere At Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7

Brad Stevens is no stranger to bedlam at the TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics head coach, who’s been at the center of many epic moments at the Garden, was on hand Tuesday night to watch the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in a thrilling Game 7. And after Celtics practice Wednesday, Stevens offered his thoughts on the raucous Garden atmosphere.

Brad Stevens on watching the @NHLBruins take it home last night: “I just love the atmosphere. It’s fun being a fan … It’s a good reminder of how fun it is.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 24, 2019

Yeah, sports are fun for just about everyone in Boston right now.

Stevens and the Celtics are preparing to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Game 1 reportedly is set for Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin.

