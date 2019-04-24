Boston Bruins

Brad Stevens Reacts To Electric Atmosphere At Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7

by on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 2:36PM

Brad Stevens is no stranger to bedlam at the TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics head coach, who’s been at the center of many epic moments at the Garden, was on hand Tuesday night to watch the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in a thrilling Game 7. And after Celtics practice Wednesday, Stevens offered his thoughts on the raucous Garden atmosphere.

Yeah, sports are fun for just about everyone in Boston right now.

Stevens and the Celtics are preparing to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Game 1 reportedly is set for Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties