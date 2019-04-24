New England Patriots

Tom Brady Tops NFL Player-Merchandise Sales For Second Consecutive Year

by on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 3:16PM

Tom Brady wins again.

The NFL Players Association announced Wednesday the New England Patriots quarterback led the NFL in sales of officially licensed player merchandise during the 2018-19 NFL league year. Brady becomes the back-to-back NFL merchandise champion and also the first player to top the league in sales three times in his career.

These players joined Brady in the top-10, per the NFLPA:

  1. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
  2. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
  3. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
  4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
  5. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
  6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
  7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
  8. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
  9. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears
  10. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

Officially licensed products adorning Brady’s name and/or likeness include “video games, trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more,” according to the NFLPA.

Brady’s No. 12 jersey was the NFL’s top-selling shirt. Mack, Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman round out the top five among jersey sales.

Brady’s University of Michigan jersey also placed second on the list of sales of NFL players’ collegiate jerseys.

