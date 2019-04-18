Brock Holt Injury: Here’s New Timetable For Red Sox Infielder’s Return

Wednesday turned out to be a rough one for Boston Red Sox infielders.

Dustin Pedroia left the series finale against the New York Yankees after his first at-bat, noting he felt “something weird” in his knee. Manager Alex Cora admitted he was surprised when Pedroia approached him, and it sure sounds like the veteran second baseman is bound for yet another trip to the injured list.

And to add salt to Boston’s wound, Brock Holt’s return to the diamond will have to wait a little longer than expected.

Cora revealed Wednesday that Holt suffered a setback while recovering from his eye injury, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The ultra-utility man was supposed to rejoin the Red Sox for their weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays, but that’s no longer in the cards.

“Yesterday, he didn’t feel great,” Cora said, per Cotillo. “He went to see the eye doctor. He’ll probably get some other lens and hopefully he’ll get back (to Pawtucket) tomorrow or Friday. We’ll see where he’s at. Yesterday, it was three at-bats and he didn’t feel great about them.”

The earliest a Holt return can be expected appears to be Monday when the Red Sox open a four-game set with the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Given Boston’s depleted second base depth, his restoration will be a major boost.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images