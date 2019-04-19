Brown Women’s Lacrosse To Host Harvard In Pivotal Ivy League Matchup

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Brown University women’s lacrosse team, but a win Saturday against Harvard could be just what the Bears need as they prepare for the Ivy League tournament.

Brown (2-3 in conference, 6-7 overall) will host the Crimson on Saturday at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The game can be seen at 4 p.m. ET on NESNplus.

The Bears’ record tells one story, but the team’s actual growth and performance has head coach Keely McDonald feeling good with just two games left on the regular-season schedule.

“The results are showing different things, but the group is getting better and better,” McDonald told NESN.com. “Our poise has gotten better and better, especially with such a young group on offense. The decision-making in all parts of the field is something that’s gotten better.”

Brown still has plenty of room for improvement, though.

“Playing a clean game offensively and defensively (and) playing together on both ends of the ball is the most important thing for us.”

The Bears currently sit in fifth in the conference, while the Crimson are in sixth. And although Harvard trails Brown in the standings, McDonald knows the Crimson present unique challenges for her young squad.

“They are a super-athletic, talented team,” McDonald said. “They’re playing a really aggressive zone (defense), so poise and playing together will be really helpful on offense. Defensively, we need to make sure we’re playing together as a unit and bringing our A-game.”

Both teams will wrap up their regular-season schedules Saturday, April 27. Brown will take on Columbia, while Harvard will host Pennsylvania in a game that also can be seen on NESN.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below, and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Saturday, April 20

Noon ET — Ivy League men’s lacrosse: Cornell at Brown (NESN)

4 p.m. — Ivy League women’s lacrosse: Harvard at Brown (NESNplus)

Sunday, April 21

1 p.m. — CAA baseball: Charleston at Northeastern (NESNplus)

Thumbnail photo via NESN