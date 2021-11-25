Hockey East, Ivy League Basketball Headline Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey East and other college conferences have packed schedules this weekend, and NESN networks will bring you plenty of action.

The full slate of coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, with Dartmouth visiting No. 14 Providence. Afterward, No. 16 Harvard will welcome New Hampshire at 7 p.m. NESN will air both games.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Saturday’s schedule contains three different sports, starting at noon with with a Miami-Duke ACC football game. Later, Bryant visits Ivy League squad Brown in a men’s basketball game. The evening offers a choice of men’s hockey games: Holy Cross at New Hampshire or Providence at Brown.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Friday, Nov. 26

Noon — ACC Men’s Basketball: Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech (NESN)

2 p.m. — Ivy League Men’s Basketball: Bryant at Brown (NESN)

2 p.m. — Men’s Atlantic Hockey: Brown at Holy Cross (NESN+)

4 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Dartmouth at (No. 14) Providence (NESN)

7 p.m. — ECAC Men’s Hockey: New Hampshire at (16) Harvard (NESN)

Saturday, Nov. 27

12:30 p.m. — ACC Football: Miami at Duke (NESN)

5 p.m. — Ivy League Men’s Basketball: Northeastern at Harvard (NESN)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Holy Cross at New Hampshire (NESN)

7 p.m. — ECAC Men’s Hockey: (14) Providence at Brown (NESN+)