Bruins Injuries: Bad News On Kevan Miller, Good News On Sean Kuraly

Much like last year, the Boston Bruins will enter the Stanley Cup playoffs with a banged-up roster.

The Bruins are set to square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs in what should be a fascinating first-round playoff series. But unfortunately for Boston, multiple players will be on the shelf to start the postseason, while one has a chance to miss extended time.

Defenseman John Moore (upper body) and forward Sean Kuraly (hand fracture) will bet out for Thursday’s Game 1 at TD Garden, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said after Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. Both players could return before the series is over, however.

And then there’s defenseman Kevan Miller.

The physical blue-liner missed significant time down the stretch with a lower-body injury, and exited Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild after appearing to re-aggravate the ailment. And Miller, experiencing “additional swelling” will not be ready for the start of the Toronto series, Sweeney announced.

Here are some updates from the Bruins and The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter:

John Moore and Sean Kuraly (no stick) are skating in non-contact jerseys ahead of this morning’s practice. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2019

Don Sweeney, at his pre-Playoffs press conference, says Kevan Miller (lower body) has “additional swelling” and is unlikely to be ready for start of postseason. Also says that John Moore and Sean Kuraly could be available at some point in first-round series with Toronto. pic.twitter.com/THp2xSKlWF — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2019

Sweeney: Kevan Miller (knee swelling) not ready for start of Toronto series. Expects Sean Kuraly (hand) and John Moore (upper body) “will be integrated” before end of series. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) April 8, 2019

Injuries or no injuries, the series between the Bruins and the Leafs has a chance to be an absolute classic. The two franchises went seven games in each of their last two postseason meetings (2013 and 2018), and fans shouldn’t be shocked if this series goes the distance as well.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images