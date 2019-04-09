Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Reminisces Last Year’s Series Vs. Maple Leafs

Jake DeBrusk has solidified himself as a pretty reliable secondary scorer for the Boston Bruins over his first two seasons in the NHL.

In fact, the 22-year-old winger flirted with the 30-goal mark this season, netting 27 in just 68 games for the Black and Gold.

And you can say that DeBrusk truly came into his own during the Bruins’ first-round playoff matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. The winger netted five goals against the Leafs, including two in Game 7 as the B’s netted four goals in the third period to win 6-3.

With the Bruins set to take on the Maple Leafs once again in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, DeBrusk reflected on his playoff debut against the Leafs last season.

“I wasn’t nervous at all actually before the game,” DeBrusk said via Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “I was just more so excited to get out there and play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs personally. But as soon as we went out after warm-ups and the fans were losing it with the towels, it’s what you dream about.

“As a young guy watching hockey, it’s why you love the game. Nerves start hitting you there. But I like that. I think that anytime you get some sort of emotion, I’m good at using it and I just remember being thrown into the fire. But I was down, I was ready to go. And do the best that I could. … I can’t wait to see those towels waving around, I think I’ll be flying out there, to say the least.”

DeBrusk certainly can provide some insight to fellow youngster Karson Kuhlman, who is expected to make his playoff debut and could possibly play opposite DeBrusk on David Krejci’s flank.

But Bruins fans won’t forget DeBrusk’s emergence last season against the Leafs, and after a productive sophomore campaign, there will be some bigger expectations surrounding the 22-year-old this time around.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images