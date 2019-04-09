Watch ‘One Shining Moment’ Video Featuring Only Zion Williamson

Monday night’s National Championship means the debut of this year’s “One Shining Moment” video.

The video comes just minutes after the final whistle, but one creative mind has already released the only “One Shining Moment” video you need to watch from this college basketball season.

This isn’t to take anything away from Texas Tech, Virginia or any other participants in this year’s NCAA tournament, but any and all basketball fans will appreciate this video.

Kofie Yeboah created “One Zion Moment”, a “One Shining Moment” highlight video with only Zion Williamson clips.

For everyone out there complaining about the lack of crazy dunks or high-flying offense in Monday’s National Championship game, this video is for you.

Many were saddened when Duke was eliminated by Michigan State in this year’s tournament. Some of those feelings were due to busted brackets, while others were because we now have to wait for the NBA Summer League to watch the 18-year-old play again.

Until Williamson gets chosen with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, I’ll be watching this video over and over again.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images