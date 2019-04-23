Bruins, Maple Leafs Share Lengthy Game 7 History Between Themselves

Tuesday night’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden will not be the first time the two clubs have met up in a Game 7 situation. In fact, their Game 7 history dates back as far as the 1940’s.

But Game 7 historically has been kinder to the Bruins, especially in recent years. The Bruins took Game 7 in both 2013 and 2018, and look to repeat that luck Tuesday night.

