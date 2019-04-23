Red Sox Looking To Bounce Back In Nightcap Of Doubleheader Vs. Tigers

Doubleheaders are pretty uncommon these days in Major League Baseball.

And that means professional ballplayers, who follow pretty strict gameday schedules and keep their own pre-game traditions, are forced to adjust on the fly to playing twice in one day.

With the Boston Red Sox looking to bounce back from a 7-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a day-night twin bill at Fenway Park, NESN’s Carlos Peña weighs in on how he adjusted to playing doubleheaders.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images