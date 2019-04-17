Buffalo Wild Wings Tried, Miserable Failed At Trolling Blue Jackets

Whoever was in charge of Buffalo Wild Wings’ official Twitter account Tuesday night may want to do some research on their employer.
The Columbus Blue Jackets shocked the hockey world by sweeping the juggernaut Tampa Bay Lightning in their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series. And after the game, Buffalo Wild Wings took a bizarre swipe at a city that’s really only know for college football.
Check this out:
“Urban,” of course, refers to former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer, who retired in January.
There was just one problem with B-Dubs’ tweet, though: It threw shade at its own hometown.
Check this out:
That’s right: Buffalo Wild Wings was founded in Columbus, Ohio.
Stick to making chicken wings, guys.
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images
