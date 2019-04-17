Here’s Jack Edwards’ Advice To Bruins On Beating Maple Leafs In Game 4

The Boston Bruins can restore parity by being the Boston Bruins.

NESN’s Jack Edwards urged the Bruins to play as physically as possible Wednesday night in Game 4 of their first-round NHL playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Edwards offered this timely advice to the B’s during his appearance on WAAF’s “Hill-Man Morning Show.”

“As much as we want to put it all on the Bruins and say ‘it’s up to them,’ there are two teams out there playing and they’re both trying to win,” Edwards said. “Toronto did a stupendous job of playing to its style, which is accelerating through the neutral zone and pouring into the Boston end with speed and options.

The Maple Leafs lead the series 2-1, and Edwards believes they’ll push the Bruins to the brink of elimination if Boston shies away from its long-held strategy.

“If the Bruins can continue to play the body with intensity and make better decisions than they made a couple of nights ago (in Game 3), then I think we’re in for a really thrilling game …,” he said.

“… When you’re facing a prospect of going down three games to whatever in a series, you don’t want your opponent to get there. You’ve got to play to your identity, and the Bruins’ identity is to put the body on anybody who dares touch the puck. From that all good things flow, we hope. …”

Game 4 will begin at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

