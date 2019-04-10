Celtics’ RJ Hunter ‘Scouting Airbnb’s’ In Indiana For Round 1 Of Playoffs

The Boston Celtics wrapped up their regular season schedule on Tuesday night with a come from behind victory over the Washington Wizards. The win was led by the likes of two-way players PJ Dozier and RJ Hunter.

After posting 17 points in his 45th career NBA game, Hunter spoke about how grateful he was for the opportunity to play, no matter the situation.

Unfortunately for him, two-way players in the NBA are not eligible for the postseason, so Tuesday marked the end of his 2018-19 season. Well, sort of.

Even though Hunter isn’t on the playoff roster, he says he’s still going to show his support for his teammates, including road games.

“I’m already scouting Airbnb’s in Indiana,” Hunter said. “I’m settling my travel and everything. These guys have been great welcoming me in the locker room, so I’m trying to show my support.”

When asked if he’ll be able to travel with the team, Hunter said he doesn’t fully know how the two-way rules work.

“Two-way, the rules are very weird,” Hunter told reporters. “It’s very new and the rules are sketchy. Last year I don’t think I was able to travel. … I’m just going to keep doing that unless I’m told otherwise.”

Either way, a nice gesture of support from Hunter, who is clearly grateful for his opportunity with Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images