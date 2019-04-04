Chris Sale Shares Thoughts On Tuesday Night Performance Vs. Athletics

His velocity may not be completely up to snuff, but the second outing of the season for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale was much better than his first.

Sale said he relied on his defense during the Sox’s 1-0 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday, and felt he had to revert to his off-speed pitches more often. The lefty said the team did what they had to do to stay in the game, despite falling to the A’s in the end.

To hear more from Sale about his second outing of the season, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images