David Krejci Injury: Bruce Cassidy Offers Update On Bruins Center After Game 1

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were missing a substantial piece to their lineup during overtime.

David Krejci left in the third period of Boston’s thrilling 3-2 overtime victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at TD Garden after taking a pair of large hits from Riley Nash. The center did not see a shift in overtime.

But after the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy offered an update on Krejci.

“I have not talked to him,” he said. “He didn’t finish the game. I would rule him as day-to-day for now … not (a) concussion. … By the time that he’s available to come back the game’s over. So we’ll see how he is in the morning.”

It’s certainly reassuring it’s not concussion, but Bruins fans likely will be holding their breath until a further update becomes available Friday.

Game 2 at TD Garden is set for Saturday, and Cassidy hopes to have his second-line center in the lineup for puck drop.

