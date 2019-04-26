Friday’s Red Sox-Rays Game Rained Out; Rescheduled To June 8

The Boston Red Sox’s homestand was scheduled to resume Friday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

Boston’s opening game against the Tampa Bay Rays has been postponed and rescheduled to June 8 due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader, with the second game slated to start at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Friday night’s game will be honored for the later contest, with the first game beginning at 1:05 p.m.

The Sox quietly have been rolling of late, winning five of their last seven games, including a sweep of the American League East leading Rays earlier this month.

The Red Sox and Rays will kick off their series Saturday afternoon from Fenway Park. David Price still is on track to get the ball for a 4:05 p.m. ET first pitch.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports