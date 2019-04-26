Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hit Window In Batting Practice, Receives Standing Ovation

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wasted no time sending a baseball deep into Rogers Centre.
The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman, who made his Major League Baseball debut Friday, stepped into the batter’s box for batting practice and sent a ball far, deep and off a window.
Take a look:
The 20-year-old made at his first at-bat in the second inning and received a long-awaited, warm welcome.
Seems like he’s already a fan-favorite.
Guerrero Jr. grounded out, but the fans remained on their feet to cheer him on until he reached the dugout.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images
