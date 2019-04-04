Relive Hideo Nomo’s Red Sox Hitter That Happened On This Day Back In 2001

Hideo Nomo needed little time to give Boston Red Sox fans something for which they had waited generations.

The former Red Sox pitcher threw a no-hitter 18 years ago Thursday, ending the team’s longest no-no drought. Nomo, then 32, achieved the rare baseball feat in his Red Sox debut, holding the Baltimore Orioles hitless at Camden Yards in Boston’s 3-0 win.

Check out highlights of his dominant performance, in which he struck out 11 batters and walked three.

Dave Morehead threw a no-hitter for Boston on Sept. 16, 1965. Fans had to wait 35 years, six months, and 18 days before another Red Sox pitcher threw a no-hitter. Step forward, Nomo.

Nomo would spend only the 2001 season with the Red Sox. He went 13-10 with a 4.50 ERA with an American League-high 220 strikeouts in 198 innings.

He re-joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent after his one-year contract with the Red Sox expired but he left behind a host of memories, none bigger than this his debut no-hitter.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images