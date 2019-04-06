In Dire Need Of Bullpen Help, Red Sox Reportedly Call Up Marcus Walden

Dipping into the minor leagues for pitching help just nine games into the regular season is not an ideal scenario, but here we are.

The Boston Red Sox, whose bullpen is stretched so thin that infielder Eduardo Nunez pitched in Saturday’s blowout loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, called up reliever Marcus Walden on Saturday, MLB reporter Evan Drellich reported, citing a source. Walden hasn’t pitched in the majors since early last season, when he posted a 3.68 ERA and one save in eight appearances.

The Red Sox also summoned infielder Tzu-Wei Lin, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The moves come amid Boston’s horrendous 2-7 start to the 2019 season. Receiving league-worst performances from their starting pitchers, the Red Sox have been forced to go to their bullpen early and often. Furthermore, it’s too early in the season to begin overworking the arms that will be so important later in the year.

The Red Sox will square off with the D-Backs on Saturday in Game 2 of their three-game series. First pitch at Chase Field is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

