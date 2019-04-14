Isaiah Thomas Fondly Remembers This Great Celtics Playoff Game

It’s no secret Isaiah Thomas loved his time with the Celtics and the city of Boston.

The point guard won the heart of C’s fans during his brief stint with the team and made an impact no one soon will forget. Thomas often tweets about Boston and how much the city, fans and Celtics meant to him.

So it only made sense the 30-year-old took a trip down memory lane Friday night with the NBA playoffs officially in full swing. Thomas took to Twitter to reminisce about Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers — a game Thomas wasn’t playing in due to injury.

I remember in 2017 we was down 0-2 to the bulls… G green hadn’t really played in awhile. Brad made the adjustment to start him in game 3 so we had more shooting & to space the floor more. G green was ready and played his ass off and won that series for us #NoLie #Playoffs — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 12, 2019

The C’s squeaked out a 111-108 win over the Cavs that night. It was their only win of the series, as Cleveland went on to win in five games. But it just goes to show how head coach Brad Stevens isn’t afraid to make adjustments to his roster and how players are ready to step up in the absence of its stars.

Boston begins its NBA Finals quest Sunday afternoon when they play Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images