David Backes, Chris Wagner Reveal Bruins Pushed Back In Game 2 Vs. Maple Leafs

After dropping the first game of their first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, the Boston Bruins stormed back to take Game 2 of the series Saturday evening at TD Garden.

After the game, David Backes said the team has to take the series one game at a time to assure it’s able to put out the same level of effort when they travel to Toronto for Games 3 and 4. Chris Wagner added the team tried to put its woes from Game 1 in the past and get the best start possible for Game 2.

