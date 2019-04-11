Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Brock Holt’s ‘Son’ About Scratched Cornea

Brock Holt suffered a scratched cornea due to his adorable two-year-old son Griffin poking him in the eye. The Boston Red Sox utility infielder said his son was going around and telling everyone about it.

But now Griff is telling his side of the story about what caused him to poke his dad in the eye, landing him on the injured list.

Well, sort of.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel got wind of the situation and invited the two-year-old to be on his show Monday night. When he welcomed Griff via video, fans saw not the adorable, glasses-wearing child they’re used to seeing in Brock’s Instagram stories, but a bearded man’s face atop a child’s body.

Check out the hilarious clip of “Griffin’s” explanation below:

The more we know.

Hopefully, the elder Holt avoids injury for the rest of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images