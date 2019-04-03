Listen In As Brad Marchand Celebrates 100th Point With Bruins Teammates

Brad Marchand further bolstered his growing list of accolades with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

The B’s winger scored a goal and an assist in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, notching his 100th point of the season in the process.

Marchand got point No. 99 with his second-period goal, and picked up an assist on David Pastrnak’s third-period goal to hit the century mark.

The Bruins’ winger was a little late to the celebration behind the Blue Jackets’ goal, but he had a pretty simple message for his Bruins teammates as he jumped in the pile.

(Note: There is some NSFW language)

"I love you guys." Listen to the @NHLBruins after @Bmarch63 collected his 100th point of the season. pic.twitter.com/1ChyQrFFOI — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 3, 2019

Marchand also was sure to save the puck from his milestone point.

The 30-year-old now has 36 goals and 64 assists on the season with two game remaining in the season. And while 100 points is a remarkable feat, it seems Marchand has his mind on bigger things.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images