Listen In As Brad Marchand Celebrates 100th Point With Bruins Teammates

Brad Marchand further bolstered his growing list of accolades with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
The B’s winger scored a goal and an assist in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, notching his 100th point of the season in the process.
Marchand got point No. 99 with his second-period goal, and picked up an assist on David Pastrnak’s third-period goal to hit the century mark.
The Bruins’ winger was a little late to the celebration behind the Blue Jackets’ goal, but he had a pretty simple message for his Bruins teammates as he jumped in the pile.
(Note: There is some NSFW language)
Marchand also was sure to save the puck from his milestone point.
The 30-year-old now has 36 goals and 64 assists on the season with two game remaining in the season. And while 100 points is a remarkable feat, it seems Marchand has his mind on bigger things.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
