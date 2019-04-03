Bruins Secure Home Ice For First Round Playoff Series With Maple Leafs

TD Garden better be ready, cause it’s about to see quite a bit of action.

With the Boston Bruins’ 6-2 drubbing of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, coupled with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Atlantic Division standings have been set.

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished comfortably in first, while the Bruins sit in second and the Leafs in third. That means the Bruins will have home ice advantage for the first-round playoff series between them and Toronto.

In each of the last two postseason meetings between the two teams (2013, 2018), the B’s had home ice and won in seven games. Both also were first round series.

The playoff schedule has yet to be released, but should shortly after the final games of the regular season are played Saturday, so stay tuned.

