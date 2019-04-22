Boston Red Sox

MLB Rumors: Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi To Undergo Surgery On Right Elbow

by on Mon, Apr 22, 2019 at 7:09PM

It appears the Boston Red Sox could be without Nathan Eovaldi for a pretty significant chunk of time.

The right-hander reportedly is headed for surgery on Tuesday to remove a “loose body” in his throwing elbow, according to multiple sources.

Boston on Saturday placed Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list, and president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski gave a pretty discouraging update on the righty over the weekend, saying the 29-year-old could not straighten his arm. So surgery is not exactly a surprising course of action.

The fact that Eovaldi was able to come back from a similar procedure is a bit encouraging.

But nonetheless, Eovaldi’s absence will be felt for a Sox team that is trying to climb out of the early hole they dug for themselves.

