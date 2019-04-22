MLB Rumors: Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi To Undergo Surgery On Right Elbow

It appears the Boston Red Sox could be without Nathan Eovaldi for a pretty significant chunk of time.

The right-hander reportedly is headed for surgery on Tuesday to remove a “loose body” in his throwing elbow, according to multiple sources.

#RedSox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will undergo surgery tomorrow to remove the loose bodies in his elbow, a source tells The Athletic. Had similar procedure in 2018 and missed two months while with #Rays. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 22, 2019

The prognosis, the #RedSox say, is that starter Nathan Eovaldi will be out four to six weeks. He's scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to remove the loose bodies in his right elbow, as @Ken_Rosenthal reported. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 22, 2019

The surgery will include the shaving of a bone in #RedSox starter Nathan Eovaldi's elbow in hopes it doesn't re-occur after also missing two months in 2018 with the #Rays. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 22, 2019

Boston on Saturday placed Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list, and president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski gave a pretty discouraging update on the righty over the weekend, saying the 29-year-old could not straighten his arm. So surgery is not exactly a surprising course of action.

The fact that Eovaldi was able to come back from a similar procedure is a bit encouraging.

But nonetheless, Eovaldi’s absence will be felt for a Sox team that is trying to climb out of the early hole they dug for themselves.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images