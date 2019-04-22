Watch Marcus Smart’s Legendary Flop On Its Three-Year Anniversary

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been sorely missed since he suffered a partial oblique tear on April 7 in the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic.

Brad Stevens still doesn’t have a timeline for when Smart will return, but the Celtics head coach said Sunday that he recently had a “good workout.”

Despite the injury, Smart has been with the team, which is a nice lift considering he is one of Boston’s most important leaders.

As all Celtics fans know, Smart is extremely exuberant in the best way possible. Sometimes however, it can become a bit comical, as was the case three years ago Monday.

The Celtics were playing the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs, trailing in the series 2-0. With four minutes remaining in a tight game, Smart caught a slight hip from Kyle Korver underneath the basket and immediately flying. No exaggeration. Smart threw himself into the air and let out a shout in an attempt to sell the call.

It didn’t work, but it surely caught the attention of social media and Shaq’s popular “Shaqtin A Fool” segment.

OK. So maybe it was a bit of a flop, but we still love Smart.

Side note: I am all for celebrating flop anniversaries from now on. Or are they called “flopaversaries?” Who knows.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images