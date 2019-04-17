Mookie Betts, Red Sox Dodge Bullet After Star Collides With Wall

The Boston Red Sox nearly added injury to insult Tuesday night.

The Red Sox laid another egg in the series opener against the New York Yankees, as an ugly start by Chris Sale paved the way for a demoralizing 8-0 loss at Yankee Stadium. One of the runs allowed by Sale came via a Clint Frazier home run, which nearly prompted an ailment for Mookie Betts.

Betts made a valiant effort to rob Frazier’s fourth-inning blast, only watch the ball reach the seats while jamming his wrist into the right-center field wall.

The reigning American League MVP took a few moments to collect himself and noticeably favored his wrist once game action resumed. Betts never left the contest, though, and it looks as though there’s no need for concern moving forward.

“It just took a couple seconds to loosen up or whatever,” Betts said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “It’s fine.”

Alex Cora added: “He’s doing okay. He went for that ball or whatever. He was moving his wrist. He came down here or whatever and he’s fine.”

Given those remarks, it sure sounds like we can expect Betts to be in the lineup when Boston wraps up its two-game series with New York on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images