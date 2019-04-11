NESN Red Sox Podcast: How Concerned Should Boston Be About Early Woes?

So maybe it’s time to finally turn the page?

The Boston Red Sox arrived to spring training with some serious swagger after winning the 2018 World Series, and manager Alex Cora stressed his team should embrace its status atop Major League Baseball’s mountain rather than shy away from the pressure of trying to repeat as champions.

“Do we really want to turn the page?” Cora asked reporters in Fort Myer, Fla. “It’s a book and we wrote a chapter last year and let’s write a new chapter this year, but we can always go back … and learn from it.”

That approach hasn’t worked. The Red Sox returned to Fenway Park on Tuesday after an 11-game, season-opening West Coast road trip and lost their home opener. Boston entered Wednesday’s off day with a 3-9 record and searching for answers after a third straight stinker from its ace, Chris Sale.

So, is it time to push the panic button in Boston? Just how concerned should the Red Sox be about their slow start to the 2019 season?

