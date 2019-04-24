NFL Draft 2019: Ranking 10 Best Safety Prospects Available

Before the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn., we’re breaking down each position group to bring you our ranking of the best prospects.

Here’s a look at our top 10 safeties:

1. Nasir Adderley, Delaware (6 feet, 206 pounds)

2018 stats: 87 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, 1 1/2 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

Renowned for his coverage skills, Adderley is a former cornerback who dominated on the back end for the FCS Blue Hens. In nearly 400 coverage snaps as a senior, he allowed just seven catches on 23 targets for 74 yards and no touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.

2. Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State (5-11, 205)

2018 stats: 99 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defended, three sacks, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble

Coverage isn’t Abram’s strong suit, but he hits like a truck and is an excellent run defender. Jon Ledyard of The Draft Network wrote that he “plays a certifiable crazy brand of football,” and his NFL.com draft profile calls him a “blunt force-striker with the measurables and play demeanor teams look for from a down safety with nickel linebacker qualities.”

3. Taylor Rapp, Washington (6-0, 208)

2018 stats: 59 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defended, five sacks, six tackles for loss

Versatile and intelligent enough to play multiple defensive positions for the Huskies, Rapp was knocked for his lackluster 40 time (4.78 at his pro day) but excelled in the agility drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, ranking first among safeties in the short shuttle (3.99 seconds) and third in the three-cone (6.82 seconds).

4. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida (5-11, 210)

2018 stats: 71 tackles, four interceptions, six passes defended, three sacks, nine tackles for loss

Gardner-Johnson is another versatile prospect, having played free safety, strong safety and in the slot at Florida after entering college as a cornerback.

5. Darnell Savage, Maryland (5-11, 198)

2018 stats: 55 tackles, four interceptions, six passes defended, 5 1/2 tackles for loss

Another cornerback-turned-safety, Savage has been a late riser in the pre-draft process, with some experts now predicting he might sneak into the end of the first round. Savage was a three-year starter at Maryland, and while he’s a bit small for his position, he’s extremely fast, running a 4.36-second 40 at the combine (second-fastest among safeties).

6. Juan Thornhill, Virginia (6-0, 205)

2018 stats: 98 tackles, six interceptions, 13 passes defended, 4 1/2 tackles for loss

Thornhill, a former high school quarterback and basketball standout, played both safety and cornerback at a high level at Virginia. He led the Cavaliers in both tackles and interceptions as a senior. At the combine, he tallied the second-most bench press reps (21) among defensive backs and paced all draft prospects in the vertical jump (44 inches) and broad jump (141 inches, tied with Missouri receiver Emanuel Hall).

7. Amani Hooker, Iowa (5-11, 210)

2018 stats: 64 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one sack, 3 1/2 tackles for loss

A Patrick Chung-type prospect, Hooker excelled as a hybrid safety/linebacker for the Hawkeyes, earning recognition as the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year. He showed great short-area quickness at the combine, ranking second among safeties in the three-cone drill (6.81 seconds) and fourth in the short shuttle (4.10 seconds).

8. Deionte Thompson, Alabama (6-1, 195)

2018 stats: 72 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defended, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles

Thompson was a first-team All-American and first-team SEC selection in his lone season as a collegiate starter. He didn’t participate in combine drills and skipped all but the jumps at his pro day after tearing a ligament in his wrist in February.

9. Malik Gant, Marshall (6-0, 209)

2018 stats: 95 tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defended, one sacks, nine tackles for loss

In his two seasons as a collegiate starter, Gant racked up 195 tackles and broke up 16 passes. He’s a superb run defender — he led all draft-eligible safeties in PFF’s “run stop percentage” metric — who could be an intriguing Day 3 option despite his poor testing numbers.

10. Will Harris, Boston College (6-1, 207)

2018 stats: 75 tackles, one interception, one pass defended, one tackle for loss

One of two BC safeties who could be drafted this year (along with Lukas Denis), Harris started 41 games for the Eagles and boasts impressive athleticism. He got a hand on just 12 passes in four seasons, however, including just one in 13 games as a senior.

