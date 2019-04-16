NHL Mock Draft 2019: Who ESPN Believes Bruins Will Pick In First Round

We’re one week removed from the 2019 NHL draft lottery, during which the New Jersey Devils landed the No. 1 overall pick, so ESPN.com released a new mock draft Tuesday amid the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The complete draft order isn’t set yet, as we’re not even into the second round of the playoffs. Therefore, ESPN.com’s Chris Peters used the lottery results for the first 15 picks and the reverse order of the regular-season standings for the final 16 picks, alternating between the Western Conference and Eastern Conference for the final four selections.

Peters has Jack Hughes going No. 1 to New Jersey, which is no surprise, and Kaapo Kakko and Vasili Podkolzin going to the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

But what about the Boston Bruins, who currently are in the midst of a hard-fought first-round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

The Bruins would own pick No. 29 based on having the NHL’s third-best regular-season record behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Calgary Flames. This could change depending on how Boston fares in the playoffs — the Bruins entered Tuesday trailing the Maple Leafs 2-1 in their best-of-seven series — but Peters has the B’s selecting defenseman Lassi Thomson in this edition of his mock draft.

Here’s more on Thomson, currently of the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets:

Moving up draft boards much of the season, Thomson is an intriguing right-shot defenseman who defends quite well. His offensive upside might be a little more limited, but he moves the puck well.

Thomson, a native of Finland, turns 19 in September. He’s listed a 6-foot, 187 pounds, and is listed at No. 15 among North American skaters in NHL.com’s 2019 draft prospect rankings.

Thomson totaled 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) with the Rockets this season, leading all WHL rookie defensemen.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images