NHL Odds: Bruins Home Betting Favorites Vs. Blue Jackets In Game 2

The Boston Bruins will be seeking a fourth straight victory and a 2-0 series lead when they continue their second-round Stanley Cup playoff tilt with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday as -145 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston showed no signs of fatigue from its seven-game first-round clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 against the Jackets, overcoming a third period deficit to eke out a 3-2 overtime win. The Bruins now sit as -290 chalk on the NHL playoff series prices going into Saturday night’s matchup at TD Garden.

The Bruins opened the series by playing the frustrating two-way game that proved so effective in their come-from-behind series win over the Maple Leafs, regularly outworking the well-rested Blue Jackets to earn the victory as -150 chalk.

Boston has enjoyed regular success when facing the Blue Jackets on home ice, limiting Columbus shooters to just 12 total goals while posting wins in four of five meetings, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. The Bruins’ domination of Columbus in home contests dates back to the Blue Jackets’ arrival in the NHL back in 2000, with the club avoiding consecutive losses while going 9-4-1 in 14 all-time matchups.

And after drawing first blood in their second-round series, the Bruins have taken big strides on the NHL futures, and enter the weekend set at a strong +290 on the Stanley Cup odds.

The Blue Jackets will be looking to recapture the magic that lifted them to a stunning first-round series sweep of the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning when they hit the ice for Game 2 as +125 underdogs at sports betting sites.

With wins in seven of their final eight regular-season games to become the last team to claim a playoff spot, the Blue Jackets maintained their torrid pace in the opening round, outscoring Tampa Bay by a 19-8 margin to claim their first series win in franchise history.

The Blue Jackets also were among the best road teams in the NHL this season, trailing only the Lightning and Calgary Flames with 25 victories away from Nationwide Arena. However, with the team facing an 0-1 series deficit, Columbus has sunk to +240 to rebound and take the series, and has shifted to near the bottom of the Stanley Cup odds as a +1000 wager.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images