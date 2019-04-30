Here’s How Photographer Reacted To Jaylen Brown’s Dunk On Giannis Antetokounmpo

A lot of people are wondering just how photographer Morry Gash captured the monster dunk put down by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown over Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Gash, who serves as a staff photographer for the Associated Press, didn’t realize the image he’d captured until after the fact.

“I sort of knew it looked pretty cool,” he said Monday afternoon, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. “I didn’t really realize what it was until I looked at the disk itself.

“You’re looking for the best moment of the game,” Gash added. “You’re just looking for moments that stand out.”

But Brown didn’t think the play was all that special, claiming the photo “was a lot better than the play.”

“It was just (a) regular (play),” he said. “It wasn’t that big or that nice or that spectacular. Just a regular two-hand dunk. Get back on defense. The picture made it look way better.”

This isn’t the first time Gash has caught a moment like this on camera, either. Back in 2010, Gash snapped the iconic image of Dwyane Wade celebrating a LeBron James dunk in a game against the Bucks

Brown’s dunk may not have been the biggest play of the game, but it certainly was an impressive shot (in both senses of the word).

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images