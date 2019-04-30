Alex Cora Pleased With Red Sox After Offensive Explosion Vs. Athletics

The Boston Red Sox offense was on full display Monday night.

Boston defeated the Oakland Athletics 9-4 at Fenway Park on Monday night. The Red Sox fell behind 4-0 early, but put up nine unanswered runs, including three RBI’s from rookie infielder Michael Chavis, to end the team’s two-game skid.

After the game, Boston manager Alex Cora spoke about his team’s offense coming to life against the Athletics. To hear what the second-year manager had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images