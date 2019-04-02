Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Starting Rotation Historically Bad To Start Season

The Boston Red Sox’s first time through the starting rotation seems more like a fever dream than it does reality.

But the Sox sit at 1-4 after a dreadful 7-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Monday night at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with David Price allowing three home runs in his first start of the season.

Price was far more effective than his fellow starters, but nonetheless, this has been a historically bad start for the Red Sox rotation.

From @EliasSports, Red Sox starting pitchers have allowed 11 HR through the first 5 games of the season, tied with the 1955 Braves and 1978 Blue Jays for the most through 5 games in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/WS5jqABNbY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2019

Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Price each allowed three long balls in their first starts.

Red Sox starters gave up 32 runs (26 earned runs) in 21 innings for a 11.14 ERA the first time through the rotation. They surrendered 33 hits, including 11 home runs. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 2, 2019

Price’s start actually was the best the Sox have gotten thus far, which says a lot about the early goings. Price was one out away from a quality start before allowing a Chad Pinder two-run homer in the sixth inning. So, there was some positives from the lefty’s start, in which he struck out nine batters. And outside of three crucial mistake pitches, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had praise for Price.

“David was actually good. Three pitches, three homers, but I think velocity was good,” Cora said after the game as seen on “NESN Sports Today.” “We needed six innings. I know it doesn’t look great, you know they score four, but at least he gave us a chance to reset the rotation. There’s no question marks with him as far as health and all that. It was good to see him compete the way he did.”

“Three pitches out of 90-something. He ended up striking out I think nine or ten. He was using both sides of the plate. … I do feel that he threw the ball well. Obviously the home runs hurt us, just the like the first few games here but I do feel he threw the ball well.”

The rotation turns over on Tuesday with Sale taking the ball. It’s hard to imagine the second time through the lineup could go as poorly as the first, and if it does, that could spell real trouble for the defending world champs.

— While the rotation has been bad, the offense provided nothing in terms of any support on Monday.

Boston mustered just four hits.

Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers combined to go 0-for-11 with a walk and six strikeouts in the top three spots in the lineup.

— Last season, the Red Sox dropped their season opener, then went on a terrific tear, winning 18 of their next 19 games. They did not collect their fourth loss until April 22. This year’s squad managed that in five games.

Last year’s Sox lost four of five just once last season.

The Sox lost 4 of 5 once last season, from June 15-20. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 2, 2019

— The bullpen, which has been a bright spot in the early goings, took some lumps on Monday as Heath Hembree was tagged for three runs, two earned due to a Devers error, after allowing a leadoff home run to Matt Chapman in the eighth inning. He allowed four hits in the frame.

— Boston has been outscored 41-24 so far.

