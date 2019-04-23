Red Sox Promote Top Prospect Darwinzon Hernandez For Game 2 Vs. Tigers

More often than not, when a baseball team adds a 26th man to its roster for a doubleheader, the addition is nothing to write home about.

However, that was not the case before the second half of the Boston Red Sox’s twin bill against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The Red Sox promoted Darwinzon Hernandez, considered by some to be the organization’s No. 1 prospect, ahead of Game 2 at Fenway Park. Hernandez was scheduled to start Tuesday night for the Portland Sea Dogs.

Boston manager Alex Cora confirmed the news — as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage — following his team’s 7-4 loss in Game 1

Hernandez entered spring training as a relative unknown, but impressed throughout camp and nearly made the Opening Day roster. The left-handed Venezuelan is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in two starts with the Sea Dogs this season.

Hernandez has the ability and repertoire to be a starter in the big leagues, though some believe he’s destined to be a high-leverage reliever. He’ll be in the bullpen for Game 2 with right-hander Hector Velazquez scheduled to start.

Hernandez is 24-18 with a 3.21 ERA in 97 minor league appearances (76 starts). He has never pitched higher than Double-A.

