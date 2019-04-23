Alex Cora Encouraged By Chris Sale Creating Swings And Misses Vs. Tigers

Chris Sale may not have been the ace of old on Tuesday afternoon, but the Boston Red Sox lefty certainly took a step in the right direction against the Detroit Tigers.

Sale made it just five innings in the first game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park, throwing 97 pitches and taking on a no decision in the Sox’s 7-4 loss. But the southpaw did fan 10 batter, nearly doubling his season total in one outing.

While Sale still has a lot of improvement to make to be the ace that dominant the league for much of last season, manager Alex Cora was encouraged by Sale’s ability to create some more swings and misses.

To catch what Cora had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images