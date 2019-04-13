Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Make Flying, Run-Saving Catch Vs. Orioles

It looks like Jackie Bradley Jr. is wasting no time making highlight-reel catches in center field.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder flashed the leather in the top of the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Fenway Park when Joey Rickard smoked the ball to center. At first, it looked as if it was going to drop and likely bring Baltimore within a run, but Bradley went airborne to make the catch.

Take a look:

Just another day at the office for Jackie. pic.twitter.com/eX48vvkyi2 — NESN (@NESN) April 13, 2019

He makes it look so, so easy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports