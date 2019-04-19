Why Shannon Sharpe Thinks Kyrie Irving Can Carry Celtics To NBA Finals

Is Shannon Sharpe changing his tune?

The FOX Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host has not shied away this year from taking shots at Kyrie Irving. Sharpe has said the Boston Celtics point guard is not a “natural leader” and even indicated that he doesn’t think Irving will be back in green next season.

But after Irving’s 37-point performance in Boston’s 99-91 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their first-round NBA Playoff series Wednesday night, Sharpe seems to think it will be the 27-year-old who will lead his team to the NBA Finals.

“We know what Kyrie has done. He’s a big shot taker, he’s a big shot maker,” Sharpe said. “… In the NBA right now, 400 players, there are not five guys in the clutch you’d rather have the ball in their hands other than Kyrie.”

It’s hard to argue with Sharpe’s logic.

Sharpe also dumped all over the Celtics’ playoff chances back in February. But after seeing Irving in a Boston playoff game and likely listening to the guard’s postgame comments, Sharpe certainly has good reason to be thinking positive about the C’s postseason run.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images