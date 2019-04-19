Mike Francesa Analyzing Robert Kraft Investigation Is Hilarious Disaster

Mike Francesa, a noted l̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶e̶x̶p̶e̶r̶t̶ radio host in New York, has some thoughts on Robert Kraft.

As you probably know by now, the New England Patriots owner allegedly solicited a prostitute in Florida back in January, and currently is in a fight to keep the video of him getting, um, serviced, out of the public eye.

With that in mind, Francesa took to his app Thursday afternoon to give a breakdown of what Kraft is up against. If you’ve been listening to Francesa at all lately, you can understand the predictably hilarious train wreck such a subject would be for him to analyze — and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

First, he indicated that Kraft has no constitutional rights when he goes to court. If you can make it through his 10 seconds of groaning and growling at the beginning while he combs through a document he clearly didn’t read beforehand, you can watch that portion of his analysis here.

Of course, Francesa didn’t stop there. He also told his audience what that video of Kraft is going to contain. You can watch that scintillating description here.

At this point, it’s unclear whether or not the video actually will be released. But thank goodness Francesa is around to give us a blow-by-blow of how the legal proceedings will go and what the video will include.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images