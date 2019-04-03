Zdeno Chara Takes To Instagram To Honor Bruins Teammate Brad Marchand

When Zdeno Chara posts an Instagram about you, you know you’re doing something right.

Brad Marchand made history Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, becoming the first Boston Bruins player since Joe Thornton in 2002-03 to record 100 points in a season. Marchand reached the milestone just days after becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in short-handed goals with 26.

Early Wednesday morning, Chara took to Instagram to honor his Bruins teammate.

Take a look:

Marchand’s season is worth celebrating, as it truly is one of the best performances in Bruins history.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images