Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are within arms’ reach of the Stanley Cup, and the local newspapers want you to read all about it.

The Boston Globe and Boston Herald marked the Bruins’ impending trip to the Stanley Cup Final on Friday on the front pages of their sports and general news sections, respectively.

The Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Thursday night at PNC Arena in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Final series. Boston’s victory completed its sweep of the Hurricanes and clinched a place in the final round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2013, giving the Globe and Herald a chance to break out some clever puns.

All your Bruins coverage right here https://t.co/yvnkQGUsPv pic.twitter.com/NnCqIHu5H3 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 17, 2019

Looking for the most complete post-game @NHLBruins vs. @NHLCanes coverage? Mosey on over to https://t.co/fG5cPrLO1o for game stories and analysis! pic.twitter.com/hAcA6QYEOb — Boston Herald Sports (@BosHeraldSports) May 17, 2019

The Bruins will face either the San Jose Sharks or St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final. The Sharks currently lead their series 2-1, and the winner will be determined by next Thursday at the latest.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images