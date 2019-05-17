The Boston Bruins are within arms’ reach of the Stanley Cup, and the local newspapers want you to read all about it.
The Boston Globe and Boston Herald marked the Bruins’ impending trip to the Stanley Cup Final on Friday on the front pages of their sports and general news sections, respectively.
The Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Thursday night at PNC Arena in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Final series. Boston’s victory completed its sweep of the Hurricanes and clinched a place in the final round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2013, giving the Globe and Herald a chance to break out some clever puns.
The Bruins will face either the San Jose Sharks or St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final. The Sharks currently lead their series 2-1, and the winner will be determined by next Thursday at the latest.
