The Bruins seem to be riding high on their team chemistry as of late, especially after Boston’s Saturday practice at TD Garden.

Marcus Johansson and John Moore both touched on the topic with reporters, and defenseman Brandon Carlo joined the party as well.

“Everybody loves one another,” Carlo said. “I think that’s a strong a word, but overall it’s true. This group is all about playing for each other. Hanging out off the ice. … From top to bottom, the chemistry between this group mixes really well and it correlates onto the ice as well.”

The 22-year-old also spoke about looking toward Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Final matchup with the St. Louis Blues. Being the first Cup Final appearance of his career, Carlo said he’ll be pretty wound up, but his teammates will be right there with him.

“I think it’s going to be hard to take a pregame nap that day,” Carlo said. “Just getting out on the ice is what we’ve been looking forward to for this past eight day stretch. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m sure the crowd is going to be bananas. To be in this position and work your way towards your dream is something that is not taken lightly between this group.”

Check out Carlo’s full comments below:

The Bruins face the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

