BOSTON — It’s been exactly a week since the Boston Bruins punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a Game 4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

They found out they’d be facing the St. Louis when the Blues eliminated the San Jose Sharks from the Western Conference Final in six games. The Cup Final is set to begin Monday.

Due to the lengthy layoff, Boston held an intrasquad scrimmage Thursday night at a sold-out TD Garden. The crowd was into it all night, filling the arena with “Let’s go Bruins!” and “We want the Cup! chants”

Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara addressed the fans after the scrimmage, then Torey Krug and David Pastrnak had plenty of praise for the fans in attendance afterward.

“I hope the fans remembered we still have one more series to go,” Krug said with a laugh. “But they showed up and it was great. Not many cities around the league would that happen. So it was fun to get out there tonight and extremely beneficial to us to get back on this ice.”

Pastrnak added to Krug’s comments.

“It was definitely something special,” he said. “It was awesome and we enjoyed (it). Hopefully they had some fun and it was a good pregame for them.”

With the scrimmage as loud as it was Thursday, we only can imagine how much TD Garden will be rocking Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images