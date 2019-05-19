Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2018-19 season marks Zdeno Chara’s 21st year in the NHL. And after 13 seasons with the Boston Bruins, the All-Star defenseman has plenty to show for it, including countless awards, numerous playoff runs and of course, a Stanley Cup.

But is this the 42-year-old’s last real chance at winning a second Cup?

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney wouldn’t say if he believes this is true, but made it clear how the 6-foot-9 defensemen feels about his career.

“That’s not how he sees his own play, and good for him because I think it’s a driving force as to why he is the player he is at 42,” he said. “You see the respect that [Carolina head coach] Rod Brind’Amour had for him as they were going through the line. I just believe that they’re really good at being in the moment and recognizing it.”

As the Bruins move deeper and deeper into the postseason, Sweeney said veteran players like Chara, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — all of which were a part of the team’s 2011 Stanley Cup victory — have been able to help keep the team centered on their quest for the elusive cup.

“They won (in 2011) and they want to win again, and that’s been our goal,” he said. “You know, you talk about the five-year plan and the goal has been to be in a position to try to win, and they recognize it and hopefully, they’re going to seize it.”

But if you want to know if this will be Chara’s last real chance at a championship, Sweeney suggests you “ask Zee” the question yourself.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images