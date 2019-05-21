Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving’s future no doubt will be one of the NBA’s top stories this offseason, especially after the guard wasn’t so committal to re-signing with the Celtics after verbally saying he wanted to stay in Boston last year.

There’s plenty of rumors about where Irving go — from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New York Knicks to staying with the C’s. But the only person who knows what he’s going to do is Irving himself, and he hasn’t dropped any hints as to where he’ll go, leaving many to speculate.

Irving’s high school coach is one of those speculators.

Kevin Boyle, who coached the 27-year-old at Saint Patrick High School in Elizabeth, N.J, told SNY’s Ian Begley that he has not spoken to Irving regarding his decision, so is just doing what many fans are doing: guessing. And Boyle believes the guard will end up with the New York Knicks.

“I think there’s a good chance in my opinion that Kyrie ends up there,” Boyle told Begley. “…. In my gut, I would think that would work best for him and I would think that (the Knicks) have a really strong chance of that happening. But I have not spoken directly to him and I don’t know that to be a fact.”

The Knicks have come up in rumors more than once, so it’s not a total surprise Boyle believes that. Still, Irving is the only one who has the answer, and we won’t have that answer for a while.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images