“Tom Vs. Time” fascinated fans and detractors of Tom Brady alike, and though it was a short series, a lot clearly went into it.
The docuseries ran on Facebook in 2018, following around the New England Patriots quarterback during the offseason and throughout the 2017 campaign which, of course, ended with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
On Monday, “Tom Vs. Time” won a sports Emmy, an honor which Brady quickly reacted to on Twitter. But he provided a more lengthy response Tuesday on Instagram, detailing the challenges of the whole process.
View this post on Instagram
When I was approached by @gchopra at ROS, Facebook and @brawitz to explore this opportunity, it was a bit nerve-racking. This was so outside of the things I have always done and I wasn’t sure if we could pull it off. The reality was, before the filming began and even during the filming, it was on and off again at least 5 times. There were a lot of moving parts on all sides and it took a lot of work at every level to pull it together and have it ready for viewing 16 months ago. The Patriots had an amazing season of many highs and lows that added humanity to the story. And it was so much fun to have my family and friends and all the people who support me be a part of it. I couldn’t have been happier with the final product and people getting to see another side of me besides what most people see every Sunday. I can be a very focused and driven person on the field (and off too), but as most of my friends and teammates know, what you saw is just plain me. I can’t thank you enough for going on the journey with me. You all have made it all worth it, and to win an Emmy highlights the incredible work of everyone involved — the @religionofsports team, the @shadowlion team, @facebook, the @patriots, @nflfilms @tb12sports and my family, friends and teammates. Thank you. I love you all!
Despite the bumpy ride to get the project off the ground, we’re sure plenty of folks are happy it did ultimately come to fruition.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images