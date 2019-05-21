Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Tom Vs. Time” fascinated fans and detractors of Tom Brady alike, and though it was a short series, a lot clearly went into it.

The docuseries ran on Facebook in 2018, following around the New England Patriots quarterback during the offseason and throughout the 2017 campaign which, of course, ended with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

On Monday, “Tom Vs. Time” won a sports Emmy, an honor which Brady quickly reacted to on Twitter. But he provided a more lengthy response Tuesday on Instagram, detailing the challenges of the whole process.

Despite the bumpy ride to get the project off the ground, we’re sure plenty of folks are happy it did ultimately come to fruition.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images